Complete List of Dry Days in April, May, and July 2025 Across India | Image: representative

Dry Days 2025: If you’re planning a party or a night out, its essential to be aware of the dry days in advance to avoid any last-minute surprises. On these days, the sale of alcohol is prohibited across the country or in specific states, affecting liquor stores, bars, and restaurants. Dry days are usually observed on religious festivals, national holidays, and election days as a mark of respect and discipline.

However, while purchasing alcohol is banned on dry days, there are no restrictions on private consumption.

Here’s a month-wise list of dry days in April, May, and July 2025 to help you plan accordingly.

Dry Days in April 2025 (4 Days)

April 6 (Sunday) – Ram Navami: Commemorates the birth of Lord Ram.

April 10 (Thursday) – Mahavir Jayanti: Celebrates the birth of Lord Mahavira.

April 14 (Monday) – Ambedkar Jayanti: Honors the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

April 18 (Friday) – Good Friday: A significant observance for Christians across the country.

Dry Days in May 2025 (2 Days)

May 1 (Thursday) – Maharashtra Day (Only in Maharashtra): Marks the formation of the state.

May 12 (Monday) – Buddha Purnima: Celebrates the birth of Lord Buddha.

Dry Days in July 2025 (2 Days)

July 6 (Sunday) – Muharram & Ashadi Ekadashi: Muharram marks the Islamic month of mourning, while Ashadi Ekadashi is a significant Hindu observance.

July 10 (Thursday) – Guru Purnima: A day dedicated to honoring spiritual teachers.