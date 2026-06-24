'Completely Baseless': MP CM Mohan Yadav's Office Rubbishes Oppn Claims of Ujjain Land Deal Scam, Say Reports

New Delhi/Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has come under sharp attack from the Congress party following media reports of an alleged "253-acre land scam" in Ujjain, with opposition leaders accusing his family of a conflict of interest linked to major upcoming development projects.

Congress leaders, including spokesperson Khera, held a press conference in New Delhi to highlight the issue. They claimed that family members of the Chief Minister had purchased significant portions of land, reportedly 111 out of 168 acres, in areas earmarked under the Ujjain Master Plan 2035, particularly in the region designated for the Ujjain Kumbh Mela in 2028. The party alleged that the purchases reflect a potential conflict of interest, suggesting the family stood to benefit from anticipated government infrastructure and development initiatives in the area.

Congress has described the development as a "land scam," demanding a thorough investigation and questioning the timing of the acquisitions relative to the state's development plans.

In response, the office of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav strongly rejected the allegations on Tuesday, according to some media reports. It dismissed the reports as unsubstantiated and asserted that neither Mohan Yadav nor any of his family members have purchased any land in Ujjain, or elsewhere, since he assumed office in December 2023. The CM's office reportedly described the claims as politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing the image of the BJP-led government ahead of key events like the Ujjain Kumbh.

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The controversy has sparked a fresh round of political debate in Madhya Pradesh, with the opposition framing it as an example of alleged cronyism, while the ruling side maintains that the accusations lack merit and are part of a larger smear campaign.

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