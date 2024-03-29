Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid the uproar surrounding Supriya Shrinate's comment about Kangana Ranaut's 'rate card', another senior Congress leader and former minister has made a derogatory and sexist statement about a BJP candidate. While addressing a gathering, former minister and top Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa said that women should be restricted to the kitchen. His misogynist remarks were directed at BJP's Davanagere candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara.

"We have done developmental work in the region, it's one thing if you know how to talk, but they know only to cook in the kitchen, the opposition party doesn't have the strength to talk in front in public", said Shivashankarappa.

Earlier Shivashankarappa had hit the headlines when he openly expressed his dissatisfaction with his party's approach. Addressing a letter to BJP National President JP Nadda, the senior Congress leader raised concerns about how Congress is treating the Veerashaiva Lingayats.

In the controversial letter, Shamanur Shivashankarappa expressed his discontent with how Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders have found recognition and prominence in the BJP but have been neglected within Congress. The letter read, “The BJP has given importance to Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders like Late BB Shivappa, BS Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Basavaraj Bommai and so on. These leaders from our community played a pivotal role in organising and strengthening the BJP in the state of Karnataka.”