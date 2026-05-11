Cong Breaches Own Deadline Over Kerala CM Announcement, BJP Takes A Dig With Surprising Suggestion

The Kerala Assembly elections have concluded with a resounding victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF), yet the state remains in a stalemate. Despite the counting ending over a week ago, the Congress leadership has yet to name a Chief Minister, even after multiple rounds of high-level discussions in the national capital.

This delay in reaching a final decision has sparked a heated political debate within the Congress-led UDF. Supporters of senior leaders, specifically VD Satheesan, KC Venugopal, and Ramesh Chennithala, have taken to the streets. Open protests and demonstrations are being held across Kerala and in Delhi as factions push for their respective candidates.

The BJP’s "Strategic" Endorsement

Amidst the internal deadlock, the Kerala unit of the BJP weighed in with a suggestion for the CM post, leading to social media mockery of the Congress leadership. A viral post on X (formerly Twitter) joked about a "tough fight" between the Kerala BJP and the National BJP regarding KC Venugopal's placement.

The post suggested that the National BJP prefers Venugopal to stay in Delhi, while the Kerala BJP wants him as Chief Minister, implying that he poses little political threat to them in either arena. Former Union Minister and Kerala BJP Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar fueled the fire by quoting the post with the comment, “I will neither conform nor deny that this is true,” accompanied by laughing emojis.

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A Landslide Victory Overshadowed by Power Struggles

In a significant shift in Kerala’s political landscape, the UDF won 102 out of 140 seats, reclaiming governance and reducing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to just 35 seats. However, the celebrations were short-lived. The alliance is currently embroiled in a tug-of-war, shifting the focus from their emphatic win to an internal power struggle.

The three primary frontrunners, Satheesan, Venugopal, and Chennithala, represent a complex clash between the party’s central leadership in Delhi and the preferences of the state unit.

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High-Level Consultations in Delhi

To resolve the impasse, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge held marathon meetings last Saturday. These sessions included the three main contenders along with KPCC President Sunny Joseph, and AICC members Ajay Maken and Mukul Wasnik.