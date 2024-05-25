 Cong Didn’t Allow OROP, It Got Implemented When Modi Came to Powe | Republic World
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Jagan Accuses TDP | New Law Against Paper Leak | Heatwave |

Published 19:18 IST, May 25th 2024

Cong Didn’t Allow OROP, It Got Implemented When Modi Came to Power, Says PM in UP

PM Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing the party of not allowing the soldiers to get 'One Rank, One Pension '.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur, he also referred to the role of Sikhs in the agitation for Ram temple in Ayodhya.
Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur, he also referred to the role of Sikhs in the agitation for Ram temple in Ayodhya. | Image: 'X'/@narendramodi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

19:18 IST, May 25th 2024

Advertisement