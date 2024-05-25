Addressing a poll rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur, he also referred to the role of Sikhs in the agitation for Ram temple in Ayodhya. | Image:'X'/@narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing the party of not allowing the soldiers to get 'One Rank, One Pension'.

At an election rally in Ghazipur, he said, "The Congress had the expertise of delaying works and snatching rights. They did not allow our jawans get 'One Rank, One Pension'. It was implemented when Modi came (to power)." Asserting that Ghazipur tells the tales of valour and bravery, Modi said, "Ghazipur and Gamhar village -- the names are enough as brave soldiers emerge from every house. Has any place other than Ghazipur have this honour? The entire country is indebted to this land."

Attacking the opposition, the prime minister said, "Leaders of the 'parivarvadi' (dynastic) parties kept on building palace after palace. But, the poor, farmers, labourers and Dalits were deprived and they struggled to meet their small needs."

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, "SP's 'shahzade' (prince) once said that he would stop the entry of mafia. Then he went and sat at the feet of the mafia."

In the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, with the main contest is between Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party and Paras Nath Rai of the BJP. Voting for the seat will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

