Cong Files Plea in SC Against Amendments to Election Rules

New Delhi: The Congress party filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday to challenge the recent amendments in the conducts of Election Rules, 1961, arguing that these changes would reduce transparency and accountability by limiting public access to essentials documents like CCTV footage and video recordings.

The whole Indian opposition has criticized the amendments, calling them an "undemocratic assault on free and fair elections" and a threat to democracy.

The party expressed hope that the apex court would play a role in restoring the "rapidly eroding" integrity of the electoral process. The government has modified election rules to restrict public access to certain electronic documents, including CCTV footage, webcasting recordings, and videos of candidates, in an effort to prevent their misuse.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) recommended these changes to prevent misuse of sensitive electronic records and protect voter privacy, arguing that the amendments are necessary to balance transparency with security concerns.

AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who filed the petition, said, "The integrity of the electoral process is fast eroding. Hopefully the Supreme Court will help restore it." "A writ has just been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961," he said in a post on X.

Ramesh said the Election Commission, a Constitutional body charged with the conduct of free and fair elections cannot be allowed to unilaterally, and without public consultation, amend such a vital law in such a brazen manner.

"This is especially true when that amendment does away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable," he said.