Cong Insulting Jat Community With Motion Against VP Only To Divert Attention From Soros Issue: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Congress was attempting to "defame" Jagdeep Dhankhar and "insulting" the Jat community by initiating a motion to remove him from the Vice President's post only to deflect public attention from the Gandhi family’s "links" with George Soros.

Keeping up its offensive against the Congress, the ruling party also alleged that the connection between US-based billionaire Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi’s 'role' as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP).

"Fori Nehru, a Hungarian like Soros, was married to BK Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru’s cousin, making her the aunt of Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President and Leader of the Opposition," the BJP said in a post on X.

George Soros is documented to have visited Fori Nehru and maintained “extended correspondence” with her and their association traces back to the time when BK Nehru served as India’s ambassador to the United States, the party claimed.

“This raises questions about the extent to which the Nehru-Gandhi family may have compromised India’s strategic interests, over the decades, to benefit their extended family’s financial and entrepreneurial pursuits, as well as the interests of the deep state, they have been aligned with,” it said.

The BJP also slammed the Congress over the decision of the opposition INDIA bloc in Maharashtra to move the Supreme Court over allegations of manipulation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the state assembly elections held recently, saying it shows they do not have any respect for the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra termed the opposition parties’ notice for a “no-confidence motion” against Dhankar and INDIA bloc’s decision to move Supreme Court on the EVM issue as “painful and disturbing”.

“The Congress takes the issue of EVM to the Supreme Court again and again and returns defeated. Every time it tried to curse and drag the Election Commission, it faced embarrassment …Yet the Congress is going to move the Supreme Court on the issue,” he said.

This shows that Congress does not have “any respect” for the Constitution of India, he charged.

Patra alleged that the Congress along with its allies in the opposition gave a notice for initiating a motion to remove Vice President Dhankhar “in a hurry” on Tuesday after the BJP raised, both inside and outside Parliament, the issue of “Gandhi-Nehru family’s link with George Soros and the conspiracy to destabilise the country taking fund from the George Soros Foundation”.

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – the entire Nehru-Gandhi family – are involved in it,” he claimed.

The BJP leader said it’s sad that the Congress has sought initiation of a “no-confidence motion” against Dhankhar who comes from a “humble background”.

“It’s an insult to a farmer’s son, a man who comes from a humble background,” he said, adding, “And you (Congress) talk about caste?” Patra said that the Congress and its allies have brought the notice against Dhankhar knowing very well that it will fall flat on the floor of the House as they do not have enough numbers in their favour.

However, the party has brought such a kind of notice for the first time in Rajya Sabha against its chairperson “just to insult the Jaat community”, he charged.

“Jats are patriots. Jats have shed their blood for the freedom of Hindustan and for Hindustan. Today you are making such allegations against a Jat Vice President. Somewhere you are trying to defame him by saying that he is not doing his work properly,” Patra said.