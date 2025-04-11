Congratulations... But Where’s The ₹15 lakh? After Kanhaiya, Farooq Abdullah Shrugs Off Tahawwur Rana Extradition

Tahawwur Rana Extradition: Farooq Abdullah chose to downplay the achievement — taking a jibe at the Centre over black money and ₹15 lakh promises | Image: ANI

New Delhi: While the entire world is hailing 26/11 butcher Tahawwur Rana’s extradition as a major win for India’s fight against terror, former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah chose to downplay the achievement — taking a jibe at the Centre over black money and ₹15 lakh promises, instead of acknowledging the significance of bringing Mumbai terror attack accused to justice.

“Congratulations... but where’s the ₹15 lakh?”

Reacting to Rana’s extradition from the United States, Abdullah said, "My congratulations that they brought at least someone back. They are also going to bring back the black money and give ₹15 lakhs to everyone — what happened to it?"

His statement was laced with irony, clearly aimed at questioning the follow-through on the BJP’s high-pitched 2014 election promises, which included bringing back illicit wealth allegedly stashed abroad.

Earlier, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar—who faced back-to-back defeats in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections—alleged that the move was merely a “diversion tactic” by the BJP to shift public focus from the government’s unfulfilled promises.

‘Congress Ecosystem Can’t Digest a Win Against Terror’, BJP Hits Back

The BJP swiftly responded, slamming Kanhaiya for politicising a serious national security development.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X, saying,“Kanhaiya Kumar and the Congress ecosystem aren’t happy because 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana is finally being brought to justice.”

Poonawalla also reminded people of Kanhaiya’s past controversial remarks,"This is the same Kanhaiya who once called Naxals ‘shaheed’. Back then, the Congress-led UPA sat idle as 26/11 perpetrators roamed free. Instead of acting, they coined the term ‘Hindu Terror’ to give Pakistan a clean chit.”