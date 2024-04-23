‘Congress and Vikaas Cannot Go Hand in Hand’: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Congress and development cannot go hand in hand, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Chattisgarh. Citing past instances, PM Modi asserted, “Whenever Congress was in power, it derailed development,” casting doubt on the party's ability to govern effectively. He questioned the trustworthiness of Congress, linking it to the broader aspirations of the nation, particularly in states like Chhattisgarh.

PM Modi’s guarantee to Chhattisgarh

PM Modi emphasized the potential for development in Chhattisgarh, affirming his commitment to accelerating progress in the region. He assured the audience, “Chhattisgarh has the power to accelerate development. This is my guarantee to Chhattisgarh,” instilling confidence in the electorate.

Addressing security concerns, PM Modi pledged to combat Maoism and Naxalism, promising to uproot these challenges from the region.