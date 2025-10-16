Congress Announces First List Of 48 Candidates Before Finalising Seat-Sharing Arrangement With Mahagathbandhan Allies

Patna: In the lead-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress Party has announced its first list of 48 candidates. PCC chief Rajesh Ram will contest from the Kutumba Assembly seat, while CLP Leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan has been fielded from the Kadwa Assembly constituency. The list comprises 24 candidates for the first phase and 24 for the second phase of the elections.

The Congress party's decision to release the list of candidates before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement with its Mahagathbandhan allies, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has led to various speculations in political circles. The party's leadership has been engaged in talks with its alliance partners, including the RJD and the Left, to finalise the seat-sharing arrangement.

Key Candidates Of The Congress Party

Some notable candidates from the list include Jayesh Mangal Singh from Bagaha, Amit Giri from Nautan, Abhishek Ranjan from Chanpatia, Wasi Ahmed from Bettiah, Shyam Bihari Prasad from Raxaul, Shashi Bhushan Rai from Govindganj, and Manohar Prasad Singh from Manihari (ST). These candidates will be contesting in the second phase of the elections on November 11.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for November 6 and the second phase on November 11. The results will be declared on November 14. The last date for filing nominations for the first phase is October 17, while that for the second phase is October 20.