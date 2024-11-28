Congress' Attitude, Over-Confidence Cost MVA Maharashtra, Says Uddhav's Sena Leader

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve, almost a week after Maharashtra election results, has said that the Congress’ party over-confidence costed them a huge defeat in the state.

UBT-led Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar ’s NCP contested Maharashtra elections under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance but badly lost to BJP-led Mahayuti as it failed to build upon the lead it took in the Lok Sabha elections.

Out of the total 288 seats, the Mahayuti won nearly 238 Assembly seats while the MVA managed to win just 46 seats.

The BJP-led alliance comprising of Eknath Shinde ’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s NCP engraved one of the biggest and historic victory in the Assembly elections while Congress, UBT-Sena and Sharad Pawar’s NCP witnessed a complete rout in the state.

The result was more surprising for the MVA especially after Lok Sabha elections when it out performed Mahayuti, bucking the trend predicted by most pollsters in June.

Meanwhile, after the Maha Vikas Aghadi suffered a humiliating defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that karyakartas of the party felt the pary should have fought independently in the assembly polls but added the caveat that the UBT Sena was not going to leave the MVA.

"Not leaving MVA. We are discussing. Karyakartas felt we should have fought independently. These are just rumours. We fought in an MVA alliance in Lok Sabha and it was a big thing to win such a huge number," Sanjay Raut said, addressing a press conference in the national capital.

When asked if Shiv Sena will contest alone or as part of MVA in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Sanjay Raut said that the MVA leaders are "capable" of making decisions regarding the BMC elections.

"Why are you guys worried? Just now the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections' results have come...we will see, we know what to do. MVA leaders are capable of making decisions regarding the BMC polls," he added.

With inputs from ANI