Congress Chief Kharge Says ‘High Command Holds the Key’ Amid Karnataka Chief Minister Buzz

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday stopped short of denying the possibility of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being replaced later this year. Instead, Kharge placed the onus of any such decision on the party’s high command.

“That is in the hands of the high command,” Kharge told reporters when asked about claims that Karnataka could see a new chief minister in October.

“Nobody can say here what is going on in the high command. They have the power to take further action, but unnecessarily, one should not create a problem.”

Cong General Secretary’s Visit to Bengaluru Sparks Buzz

Kharge’s remarks came as Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala visited Bengaluru.

The timing of Surjewala’s meetings with state leaders has fueled speculation that the Congress may implement an unofficial “rotational CM” arrangement, an idea that was widely reported after the party’s victory in May 2023, though never formally acknowledged.

Adding weight to the rumours, Karnataka Congress MLA H A Iqbal Hussain on Sunday openly suggested that Shivakumar could become the Chief Minister within two to three months.

“You all know what our (Congress’s) strength was before this government came to power,” Hussain said. “Everyone knows who put in the struggle, sweat, effort and interest to achieve this victory. His (Shivakumar’s) strategy and programmes are history now.”

Pressed further on whether Shivakumar was likely to take over this year, Hussain said, “Yes, I’m saying it. The date some leaders are hinting at for revolutionary political developments after September this is what they are talking about. A decision will be made within two to three months.”

“We were all together in Delhi then. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge made the decision. Everyone knows that. They will take the next decision too we’ll have to wait and watch.”

Balakrishna, Congress MLA also said, “We are all of the opinion that even DK Shivakumar should be given an opportunity to be in power. He too worked hard to bring the party to power. We will also request the high command to give him a chance to be at the helm of affairs.”