Congress Comes Down Like a Tonne of Bricks on Its MP Shashi Tharoor for Singing Op Sindoor Praise in Panama

Congress Comes Down Heavily on Tharoor for Op Sindoor Praise in Panama | Image: Republic

Congress comes down like a tonne of bricks on its MP Shashi Tharoor for singing Operation Sindoor’s praise in Panama.

In a sharp criticism, senior Congress leader Udit Raj labeled Tharoor the “super spokesperson of the BJP,” accusing him of consistently speaking in favor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government.

Tharoor’s delegation, which included MPs from different parties like BJP, JMM, TDP, and Shiv Sena, visited countries such as the US, Guyana, and Panama. They met with lawmakers, media, and Indian communities to show a united Indian stand against terrorism. In Panama, Tharoor blamed Pakistan for continuing terrorism and praised India’s strong actions, including the Uri surgical strike in 2016.

However, Udit Raj criticized Tharoor for supporting the Modi government and questioned his knowledge of what earlier Congress governments did.

Raj said, “What BJP leaders don’t say openly, Tharoor is saying in favor of PM Modi and his government.” He also accused the government of taking too much credit for the Indian Armed Forces.

Some Congress leaders are unhappy with Tharoor’s statement that India never crossed the Line of Control before the Uri strike, as it ignores actions taken by earlier Congress governments. According to sources, Congress is asking why Tharoor would make a statement that appears to disregard actions taken by previous Congress-led governments.

Shashi Tharoor Was Not Congress’ First Choice for India’s Global Outreach

Interestingly, Tharoor was not the Congress party’s first choice to lead the delegation. When the government asked Congress for four names, they suggested Anand Sharma, Gaurav Gogoi, Dr. Syed Naseer Hussain, and Raja Brar.

However, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs named Shashi Tharoor instead, a move the BJP dismissed as a response to what it called Congress’s “questionable” nominations.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya took to X to describe the Congress’s initial choices as not only surprising but deeply questionable for representing India in such important diplomatic forums.

Shashi Tharoor Condemns Pakistan’s Terrorism in Panama

In Panama, Shashi Tharoor delivered a strong condemnation of Pakistan’s ongoing terrorism against India, emphasizing a significant shift in India’s approach. He stated, “What has changed in recent years is that terrorists have come to realize they will pay a price, and on that, let there be no doubt.”