'Congress Committed Another Grave Sin': PM Modi Targets Opposition For Misleading Country on Oil, LPG Situation

New Delhi: Just ahead of the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in poll-bound Assam on Friday for a two-day visit. During the visit, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 19,480 crore. He also addressed public gatherings in Kokrajhar and Guwahati.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet members, and high-ranking state government officials welcomed PM Modi at the Guwahati airport.

PM Modi targets Congress over spreading ‘misinformation’

During his address, PM Modi accused Congress of spreading false narratives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “While the BJP-led NDA government is working towards supporting farmers and achieving self-reliance for the country, the Congress party has once again demonstrated a lack of commitment to the nation. Even in times of crisis caused by war, Congress remains focused on spreading misinformation and falsehoods. I urge members of Congress to listen to Pandit Nehru’s August 15th speech, you may find it enlightening. Pandit Nehru once remarked that the wars in South and North Korea were contributing to inflation in our country.

Advertisement

Assam, today, is becoming a model for the new future of our North East, that is, Ashtalakshmi. The progress here is giving a new momentum to the entire North East. To reduce the Railways’ dependence on other countries and minimise oil imports, significant progress has been made over the past decade. In the last 10 years, the entire rail network across the country has been electrified. As a result of this electrification, approximately 17 million litres of diesel are being saved annually...”

PM Modi Calls Out Congress Over ‘Rumours’ on PM-Kisan Scheme

He also accused Congress of spreading rumours about the PM-Kisan scheme.

Advertisement

He said "When the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was launched, the Congress party spread rumours suggesting that although Prime Minister Modi was providing financial assistance under this scheme, the recipients would have to return the money after the elections. They have become experts at spreading misinformation. However, this scheme has emerged as a significant source of social security for the country’s marginal farmers..."

Highlighting the latest transfer under the scheme, Modi added, “Just a little while ago, a message has reached the accounts of millions of farmers that the PM Samman Nidhi has been deposited... These are the same farmer brothers and sisters, most of whom did not have a mobile phone nor any account in a bank before 2014. Today, more than Rs 4 lakh 20,00 crore have been deposited in the accounts of millions of such farmers so far.”

He also noted that a fresh instalment had been released across the country. "Today is also a significant day for the farmers of the country and for our fellow workers in Assam's tea gardens. A short while ago, more than Rs 18,000 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was transferred to the accounts of our crores of food providers across the entire country. In addition, many families associated with the tea gardens of Assam have been granted land titles today. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Assam, all the families here, and all the farmers across the country” he said.

‘Congress Always Supported Infiltrators’: PM Modi

Additionally, he criticized the Congress, claiming that it allowed infiltrators to enter Assam. He said that CM Sarma was working nonstop to recover a significant portion of tribal land that had been unlawfully given to infiltrators.