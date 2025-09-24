Updated 24 September 2025 at 19:09 IST
Congress Councillor Accused of Instigating Mob in Ladakh Violence as Video Surfaces Online
Amid the ongoing unrest in Ladakh, a video has surfaced on social media allegedly showing Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, the Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward, actively involved in the violent protests.
- India News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Leh: Amid the ongoing unrest in Ladakh, a video has surfaced on social media allegedly showing Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, the Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward, actively involved in the violent protests.
The footage captures Tsepag instigating the mob that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council premises in Leh.
The incident occurred during widespread demonstrations demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.
What began as a peaceful protest escalated into clashes with police, resulting in property damage and heightened tensions across the region.
The BJP's National IT Department Co-incharge has accused the Congress of political provocation, claiming that Tsepag’s involvement reflects a deliberate attempt to incite the mob.
The internet is flooded with pictures and videos claiming that Tsepag, a Congress Councillor from Leh, led the mob, incited violence in Ladakh, and even set the BJP office on fire.
No official statement has yet been released by the Congress party or Tsepag himself on viral Ladakh protest video.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 19:09 IST