Congress Councillor Accused of Instigating Mob in Ladakh Violence as Video Surfaces Online

Leh: Amid the ongoing unrest in Ladakh, a video has surfaced on social media allegedly showing Phuntsog Stanzin Tsepag, the Congress Councillor for Upper Leh Ward, actively involved in the violent protests.

The footage captures Tsepag instigating the mob that targeted the BJP office and the Hill Council premises in Leh.

The incident occurred during widespread demonstrations demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

What began as a peaceful protest escalated into clashes with police, resulting in property damage and heightened tensions across the region.

The BJP's National IT Department Co-incharge has accused the Congress of political provocation, claiming that Tsepag’s involvement reflects a deliberate attempt to incite the mob.

The internet is flooded with pictures and videos claiming that Tsepag, a Congress Councillor from Leh, led the mob, incited violence in Ladakh, and even set the BJP office on fire.