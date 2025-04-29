‘Gayab’: Congress Deletes ‘Sar Tan Sey Juda’ Mindset Tweet Against PM Modi After Huge Backlash

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday deleted a controversial post on X mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a 'Gayab' poster, targeting him in wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Grand Old Party, on the backfoot after facing a huge backlash over its latest jibe at the Prime Minister, had to finally delete the post.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had earlier compared the post shared by Congress showing a poster with a statement, “Missing in time of Action (Zimmedari Ke Samay - Gayab)” as ‘Sar Tan Sey Juda’ imagery. In its post, the Congress party showed a person appearing to be the head of the country but without any face or head.

The BJP accused the Congress for inciting violence against the Prime Minister and giving Pakistan the ammunition for its propaganda against India. This immature act by the Grand Old Party exposes the lack of its political intelligence who is still seeking to its selfish electoral gains by posting such posters to satisfy its Muslim vote bank.

Earlier, a Congress leader played into Pakistan's agenda by saying that Did terrorists who massacred innocent Indian tourists has time to confirm what was the religion of those civilians whom they brutally killed in Pahalgam. It was a shocking and disappointing statement as the leader questioned victims, eyewitnesses of the Pahalgam terror attack who in their harrowing narration revealed that terrorists were hand picking Hindus and killing people in front of their wife, children and parents.

BJP comes hard on Congress for Gayab poster tweet

Lashing out at the Congress for stooping so low at the worst possible time to play politics by putting a disappoint post on X, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya saying it was not merely a political statement but a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and veiled indictment against Prime Minister.

“The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ imagery. This is not merely a political statement; it is a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister. It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi , on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians,” Amit Malviya said.