Congress Demands 4 Front-Row Lok Sabha Seats For Rahul Gandhi And Its Leaders: Reports

Congress demands four front-row seats in Lok Sabha for Rahul Gandhi, others

New Delhi: The Congress has demanded front-row seats in the Lok Sabha for its four members — Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP from Alappuzha KC Venugopal, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, and Mavelikkara MP Kodikunnil Suresh, reports.

The Indian National Congress, with 99 lawmakers in the Lower House, has submitted its request to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's office, having the final authority on seat allotments in the House.

As the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rae Bareli MP Gandhi is entitled to a designated front-row seat, which will be positioned directly opposite Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s seat.

Additionally, the Congress' improved performance in the 18th Lok Sabha, with 99 MPs, could allow the party to secure three more front-row seats.

The Samajwadi Party, the third-largest party in the Lok Sabha after the BJP and Congress, may be allotted two front-row seats for its president and floor leader Akhilesh Yadav, as well as Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad. DMK’s senior-most lawmaker, TR Baalu, is also expected to receive a front-row seat.

“Most of the parties have sent their list of preferred seats. Lok Sabha Speaker will allot seat of division numbers to all MPs,” an official said, reports.