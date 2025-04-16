'Congress Demoralised in Gujarat...':Rahul Gandhi's Bizarre Rant on Party's Internal Chaos

Rahul Gandhi admits Congress is “demoralised” in Gujarat and promises revival with new leadership. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi while speaking at a district-level Congress workers' convention in Modasa admitted that the party is "demoralised" in Gujarat.

“We will defeat them ( BJP ) in the state,” he added.

The Congress leader further emphasized the need for internal reforms and said the party would soon introduce new leadership in Gujarat to address ongoing issues.

Congress Plans Overhaul to Take on BJP

Gandhi said that the Congress party is engaged in a broader ideological battle against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP. “This ongoing fight is not just political, it is also ideological. And people know that only the Congress party can defeat the RSS and the BJP,” he said.

“They told me that competition among leaders is destructive and that local leaders are often left out of the decision-making process,” he said.

“Districts should be run locally, and there must be a stronger connection between candidates and the organisation,” he said.

“There are two kinds of horses one meant for races and one for weddings. People told me that Congress sometimes sends the wedding horse to the race and the racing horse to the wedding,” he said.

Gandhi also took aim at senior Congress leaders who, he said, lack grassroots presence. “When senior leaders come from Ahmedabad, people show up like magic for a couple of days, and once they leave, it all disappears. These leaders roam around but can't win booths,” he remarked.