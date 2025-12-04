Congress Expels Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph on Thursday announced that suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been expelled from the Congress party. This decision follows multiple sexual assault allegations raised against him and the subsequent registration of criminal cases.

The Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court has also rejected Mamkootathil's request for anticipatory bail in the alleged rape case.

Police have registered a case against the MLA based on a woman's complaint alleging sexual assault, rape on the pretext of marriage, and forced abortion.

The FIR, initially lodged at the Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station, was later transferred to the Nemom Police Station, as the alleged incidents occurred within its jurisdiction.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) had also directed the KPCC to take appropriate action following a discussion.

Rahul Mamkootathil is currently absconding, and the probe team has taken his driver into custody; the driver reportedly dropped him off in Bengaluru.

More Allegations Surface

Meanwhile, another woman, a Congress member, has come forward with a similar sexual harassment allegation against Mamkootathil. Earlier, two other women had already alleged sexual assault.

In the latest revelation, Ma Shahana, General Secretary of Samskara Sahithi, the cultural and literary wing affiliated with the Congress, stated that she had cautioned Congress leader Shafi Parambil against appointing Rahul Mamkoottathil as the state president of Youth Congress.

She said that her objection stemmed from her own experience of receiving inappropriate messages from Mamkoottathil.

She had specifically cautioned senior Congress leaders against elevating him, warning that young women joining the organization would likely be exploited.

Non-Bailable Charges Filed

The case against Mamkootathil has been registered under eight non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a woman knowing she is pregnant, and Section 64(m) for repeated rape on the same woman.

It also includes Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, BNS 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act relating to transmission of offensive digital content.

The offences cumulatively carry punishments ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.

Police Action

The action follows a written complaint submitted by the survivor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

After the Chief Minister forwarded the petition to ADGP H Venkatesh, a senior-level meeting was convened at the police headquarters to determine further steps. With the FIR now registered, the police have begun procedures for the MLA's arrest.

Although allegations surfaced as early as August, the woman had not appeared in person until now. The Crime Branch had already initiated a preliminary probe based on petitions filed by third parties to the State Police Chief and had identified the woman heard in the leaked audio recordings.