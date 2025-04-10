Congress Forgotten Children of Britishers: Kangana Ranaut Launches Another Attack

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician and BJP Lok Sabha MP Kangana Ranaut mocked the Congress party saying they are forgotten children of the Britishers.

Kangana Ranaut made the remark while addressing a gathering in Sundernagar’s Kangoo, a region in her Lok Sabha constituency.

Slamming the Grand Old Party, Kangana Ranaut said that before 2014, India was known for corruption while she praised Prime Minister who changed perception with his bold decisions and impeccable integrity.

The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh ’s Mandi further slammed former Congress MP Pratibha Singh, accusing her of not releasing MP funds for the development of the region.

Kangana Ranaut informed that she had allotted Rs 5 crore in development funds for all the regions from Rampur to Bharmour in the last 8 months.

In a statement, Kangana Ranaut referred to Lok Sabha 2024 election results saying the people of Himachal Pradesh elected BJP candidates from all four seats and now the target is to hoist saffron flag in all 68 constituencies in the upcoming 2027 Assembly polls.

Kangana attacks Congress for Rs 1 lakh electricity bill

On Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut made another attack at the Grand Old Party saying she received Rs 1 lakh electricity bill for her house where nobody lives but the Himachal Pradesh government was busy probing missing samosas.

Kangana mocked the Congress party over its samosa row after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government a few months ago launched a probe for missing samosas that were ordered for a CM's meeting from a high end hotel.