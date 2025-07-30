Congress Decided To Gift Pakistan Occupied Kashmir But It Will Be Taken Back By The BJP: Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while replying to the Operation Sindoor debate in the Rajya Sabha, criticised the Congress, stating that it was the party that gifted Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and that the BJP would be the one to reclaim it. Setting the record straight, Amit Shah added that the time has come to eliminate terrorists and dismantle their infrastructure.

Mentioning that Congress has no right to lecture on terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha said, “Congress has no right to ask the BJP questions about terrorism. The only reason terrorism spread in the country was because of Congress' votebank and appeasement politics.”

“Prithviraj Chavan has said that the government knows nothing except naming operations on the basis of religion. But the Congress doesn’t understand that 'Har Har Mahadev' is not just a religious slogan... They see everything from the angle of Hindu-Muslim," Amit Shah said.

Defining the strategic shift in India's counter-terror policy, Amit Shah said,"...Earlier, we only kept sending dossiers, but Narendra Modi gave a reply to them (Pakistan) with airstrike and surgical strike...Khauf paida ho gaya..."

"...We attacked their (Pakistan) terror camps, terror launching pads and terror training camps, but they (Pakistan) considered it as an attack on their country. As a response, on 8th May, Pakistan attacked residential areas in India and defence installations. On 9th May, India attacked and destroyed Pakistan's 11 defence installations and airbases...After this, Pakistan was not in a position to fight back...," said Amit Shah as he gave an account of Operation Sindoor.

Speaking on Operation Mahadev, Amit Shah said, “On Monday, our security forces conducted Operation Mahadev, in which three terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack were killed.”

Continuing his address further, Home Minister said, “I admit that even today Pakistan is able to do some terrorist attacks and there is infiltration, but the number of incidents is reducing. The Narendra Modi government is committed to ending terrorism and infiltration.”

Amit Shah on whether Operation Sindoor is decisive

Hitting out at Congress leader P Chidambaram, Amit Shah said, “Chidambaram sahib yesterday stated that it cannot be said that Operation Sindoor was decisive. I want to ask him whether the 1965 and 1971 wars were decisive. If they were decisive, then why did terrorism continued to spread?... For all these years, no action was taken to intimidate them (terrorists), so why would have they been afraid?...”

"Earlier, we only kept sending dossiers, but Narendra Modi gave a reply to them (Pakistan) with airstrike and surgical strike... Khauf paida ho gaya... Chidambaram also asked what is the evidence that terrorists came from Pakistan. During his tenure as home minister, Afzal Guru was not hanged. Who started talking about Hindu terrorism? I can proudly say before the people of the nation that no Hindu can ever be a terrorist," Union Minister said.