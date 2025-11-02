Congress 'Goons' Beat BRS Workers In Telangana, Set Office Furniture On Fire in Violent Attack | Video

Manuguru: A mayhem broke out in Telangana's Manuguru as Congress workers launched a violent attack on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) office on Sunday.

Congress workers vandalise BRS office in Telangana | Image: X

Videos of the ruckus have gone viral on social media, showing Congress workers tearing down flex banners and throwing furniture out of the BRS office, before setting them on fire in Bhadradri Kothagudem area. The two groups were also seen engaging in a violent altercation. Visuals showed miscreants slapping and punching a BRS worker repeatedly, following which he was left with a bloodied face.

BRS worker left with bloodied face after the attack | Image: X

BRS condemned the attack, saying Telangana has seen a reign of goons and a surge in rowdyism after the Congress came to power in the state.

According to the BRS, Congress "goons" attacked BRS workers with sticks, resulting in serious injuries to six people.

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) expressed "intense anger" over the incident and immediately spoke with the district party president Rega Kantharao over the phone. He assured that the entire BRS family of 60 lakh members stands with the Manuguru party ranks and urged them to stay strong. KTR also informed Kantharao that he would visit Manuguru soon. Further, he stated that there is no need to fear the rowdy faces of the Congress party or their atrocities.

Calling for the registration of a case against the Congress workers involved in the attack, BRS demanded that the goons be sent to jail immediately.

It is reported that the BRS office which was attacked is a disputed building, on which Congress also claims its ownership. The attack ensued as part of this dispute.