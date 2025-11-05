Congress Leader Ashok Gehlot Confident about Mahagatbandhan's Victory in Bihar, Says People Are Ready for Change

As Bihar is set to vote for the first phase of assembly elections tomorrow, Congress Observer for Bihar Assembly elections Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed confidence in the victory of Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Gehlot said the people of Bihar were ready for change after two decades of rule under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



"We'll win and the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) will form the government. And the way the manifesto has come out, it's a very impressive manifesto. The welfare schemes and social security schemes have also been included in the manifesto. Nitish Kumar has been in power for 20 years, and Bihar remains the same. People want change. Now, the BJP's use of money power, what they did in Maharashtra, is beyond limits," Gehlot said.

Earlier today, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari asserted that there would be "no surprise" if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alliance fail to secure even 100 seats in the polls, attributing it to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "inability" to work and campaign for the coalition.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "This time, Nitish Kumar's inability to work, his inability to tour, and the way the BJP has ignored him will lead to a reduction in the BJP's seats. JDU's seats will also be reduced. Overall, I can say that the NDA will get significantly fewer seats, and this will directly benefit the alliance of Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav."

"He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) is giving the figure of 160 to save his sinking boat. In fact, I am saying this with complete confidence that no one should be surprised if the BJP and the alliance do not reach even three digits," Tiwari added.

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 121 constituencies will be conducted on November 6 (Thursday). The remaining 122 constituencies will vote in the second phase on November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.

Advertisement