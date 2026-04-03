Congress Leader Kamal Nath Breaks Party Line, Denies LPG Crisis, Says Atmosphere Being Created

Chhindwara: Even as the Congress party continues to attack the Central government over reported LPG shortage, Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday broke away from the party line, saying that there is "no shortage of LPG" anywhere in the country, and alleged that "an atmosphere has been created" regarding the issue.

"There is no such shortage. An atmosphere has been created that there is a shortage," the Congress leader said in MP's Chhindwara while attending the Ashok yatra.

Nath's comments came amid the Congress party's continuous attack on the Centre for the recent hike in commercial LPG cylinders and the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

Earlier on Wednesday, party's president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a blistering attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, accusing it of "wrecking the country's strategic and economic policies" and transferring the burden of global fuel volatility onto ordinary Indians.

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In a post on X, Kharge said the latest hikes in commercial fuel prices and cost increases across essential sectors would squeeze 1.4 billion citizens.

Meanwhile today, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of handing over India's agricultural, energy, and data rights to the United States.

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Addressing a public rally in Karbi Anglong, Congress MP said, "You might ask why Rahul Gandhi is speaking on the US-India deal, in Assam election campaigning? You need to understand where the pressure on you is being mounted.

Narendra Modi signed the US deal, and he handed over 4-5 things to the US. PM Modi opened India's agricultural system to the US."

Amid the West Asia conflict disrupting supply-chain for natural gas and other types of fuel, the Central government is pushing for the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections to reduce pressure on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).