Congress Leader's 'Dog' Jibe at Election Commission Sparks Row, BJP Files Complaint

New Delhi: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya lodged a complaint with the Election Commission and Mumbai Police Commissioner against Congress leader Bhai Jagtap for his controversial 'kutta' remark about the Election Commission.

The remarks were after the Congress party's crushing defeat in the Maharashtra elections with the BJP-led Mahayuti returning to power after a landslide victory.

In his statement, Somaiya said, “I have written to the Election Commission and filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Such an insult and humiliation of the Election Commission, a constitutional body, cannot be tolerated. Action must be initiated against Bhai Jagtap. Over the past two days, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have been targeting EVMs and the Election Commission because they are scared of the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled for March 2025.”

Bhai Jagtap's Response

Jagtap defended his remarks, saying "I will not apologise at all, not even a bit. If they [the Election Commission] are working under pressure from the PM and other ministers, then what I said is justified. I will not back down. The Election Commission exists to strengthen democracy in the country, not to serve someone. I stand by my statement. The Election Commission should work like T.N. Seshan did. Democracy is being disreputed because of their actions."