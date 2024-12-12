Published 21:01 IST, December 12th 2024
Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit Likely To Take On Arvind Kejriwal In New Delhi Constituency
Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit Likely To Take On Arvind Kejriwal In New Delhi Constituency
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit Likely To Take On Arvind Kejriwal In New Delhi Constituency | Image: PTI
New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, is all set to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections against another ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. According to reports, Dikshit to challenge Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the elections slated to be held in January, 2025.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 21:01 IST, December 12th 2024