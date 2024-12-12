sb.scorecardresearch
  • Congress Leader Sandeep Dikshit Likely To Take On Arvind Kejriwal In New Delhi Constituency

Published 21:01 IST, December 12th 2024

New Delhi: Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, is all set to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections against another ex-Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi Assembly constituency. According to reports, Dikshit to challenge Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat in the elections slated to be held in January, 2025. 

Updated 21:01 IST, December 12th 2024