Narayanpur: A Congress leader was shot dead in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Monday night by some unidentified assailants, while the victim was on his way to home. According to the police sources, the incident took place in the Bakhrupara area of Narayanpur town on Monday night, which created tension in the area, with several people coming on the street and protesting against the killing.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Bais (40), a resident of Narayanpur area, and was riding back to his home on his motorcycle when three to four motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire at him.

Police deny possible Maoists angle

Confirming the incident, a senior police official said that a bullet hit Bais on the chest, following which he fell on the road. Later, the assailants shot him multiple times causing him fatal injuries at the spot.

After the incident all the assailants fled the spot.

On information, the local police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to a mortuary for post-mortem. A case of murder was registered by the police and action was initiated to nab the accused involved in the crime.

Several checkposts were set up in the city to apprehend the assailants, the official said.

As per the information, Vikram Bais had served as the general secretary of the Congress's Narayanpur district unit, and was the incumbent secretary of the Narayanpur Transport Association.

The Narayanpur police officials have denied the possible role of Maoists in the killing incident based on preliminary inquiry. However, the police are probing all angles to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

Meanwhile, the dead body of the Congress leader at the party's office in Narayanpur for last respects before the final rites.

Former state minister and Congress leader Mohan Markam paid tribute to Bais and targeted the ruling BJP, claiming that anti-social elements have become active since the saffron party came to power in Chhattisgarh.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

