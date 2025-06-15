Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Sir Ganga Ram Hospital After Her Health Deteriorated

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after her health deteriorated on Sunday. According to reports, Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised due to stomach-related issues. The hospital management confirmed that reports saying that the Congress leader was taken to the gastroenterology department and was under observation. A team of doctors was closely monitoring her condition, and further updates are awaited.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi recently faced multiple health issues in the past few weeks. In February, she was admitted to the same hospital for stomach-related problems and was discharged after a day-long stay under the supervision of a gastroenterology specialist. Earlier, in September 2022, Gandhi travelled to the United States for a deferred medical check-up, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Her son, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied her during the trip.

Recent Medical Examinations

In the most recent medical care attention, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for a medical check-up during her visit to the city. She was later discharged after her medical examination. However, the Congress leader's health has been a subject of concern, with party members and supporters expressing their wishes for her swift recovery. Reports also suggested that she also had visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after returning from Shimla.

Hospital Statement

Meanwhile, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital confirmed Gandhi's admission on Sunday, stating that she is undergoing treatment for stomach-related issues. "Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to the gastro department due to stomach-related problems and is under observation," the hospital said.