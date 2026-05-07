Congress Minister Mahesh Joshi Arrested by Rajasthan ACB in Rs 960 Crore Jal Jeevan Mission Scam, Accused of Tender Irregularities and Bribery

Former Rajasthan minister and senior Congress leader Mahesh Joshi was arrested by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) early Thursday morning in connection with the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) scam involving tenders worth nearly Rs 960 crore. The arrest marks a major development in one of Rajasthan’s biggest corruption investigations linked to the implementation of the Centre’s ambitious drinking water scheme. According to officials, Joshi was picked up around 5:30 am from his residence near Jaipur Railway Station by the ACB’s Special Investigation Team (SIT). He was later brought to the ACB headquarters for questioning.

Joshi had earlier served as Rajasthan’s Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) minister in the previous Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot.

What Is the Jal Jeevan Mission Scam?

The case revolves around alleged irregularities in awarding contracts under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the central government scheme launched to provide tap water connections to rural households.

Investigators allege that fake completion certificates and forged documents were used to secure large government tenders. According to the ACB, contracts worth nearly Rs 960 crore were awarded through manipulated procedures, causing massive financial losses to the government. Officials claim that several contractors and department officials allegedly worked together to influence tender approvals and project clearances. The ACB has accused Mahesh Joshi of misusing his position as PHED minister and accepting bribes in exchange for awarding contracts.

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Arrest Comes Months After ED Action

This is not the first time Joshi has faced action in the case. In April last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him in a money laundering investigation linked to the same alleged scam. He remained in jail for around seven months before the Supreme Court granted him bail in December.

The latest arrest by the ACB comes more than a month after former IAS officer Subodh Agarwal was also arrested in connection with the case. Agarwal had served as Additional Chief Secretary and was handling the PHED department during the previous Congress government.

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FIR Against 22 Accused

The ACB had earlier registered an FIR against Mahesh Joshi and 22 others in late 2024. The accused include senior engineers, financial advisors, contractors, and PHED officials. Among those named are former chief engineer Ram Karan Meena, financial advisor Sunil Sharma, additional chief engineer Arun Srivastava, and several other officials connected to the Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

Officials said multiple arrests have already been made, while some accused are still absconding.

How the Investigation Started

The investigation reportedly gained momentum after the ACB received crucial information through an email ID linked to suspicious financial transactions and tender records. Authorities claim the probe uncovered forged certificates allegedly used by companies to qualify for contracts.

The roots of the case go back to September 2023, when the ACB first filed an FIR against two firms - Shyam Tubewell and Ganpati Tubewell for allegedly obtaining tenders using fake documents.

Later, the ED launched a parallel money laundering investigation and conducted raids. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also registered a case in May 2024 after receiving approval from the central government. The ED subsequently shared documents and evidence with the Rajasthan ACB, strengthening the state agency’s probe.

Political Heat Likely to Rise

The arrest is expected to trigger a major political confrontation in Rajasthan, where the BJP government has repeatedly targeted alleged corruption cases linked to the previous Congress administration.