Congress MLA Basavaraj Lashes Out At Yathindra Siddaramaiah Over His Karnataka CM's 'Political Successor' Remark

Davangere: Congress MLA Shivaganga Basavaraj on Thursday criticised Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, for suggesting his father is nearing the end of his political career and hinting at Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi as a potential successor. Speaking to mediapersons, Basavaraj has slammed Yathindra's statement, calling it "childish" and emphasising that the party's high command will decide on leadership, not individual family members.

"Congress party is a high command party. This is not the house of the Mysore kings to appoint a successor... Yathindra, a senior leader, should not make such childish statements... It is just that the Chief Minister's son has made statements... We disagree with this. The high command should take action. He has been making such statements many times...," said Basavaraj.

Another Congress MLA, close to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, echoed Basavaraj's sentiments, urging Yathindra to refrain from making such statements. Meanwhile, State Home Minister G Parameshwara defended Yathindra, saying his statement was made with ideology in mind, highlighting Jarkiholi's role in the AHINDA movement.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Satish Jarkiholi clarified that Congress leader and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, did not make any statement regarding the Chief Ministerial post. Instead, Yathindra's remarks were aimed at strengthening the AHINDA community, which represents backward classes and Dalits.

Advertisement

AHINDA is the Kannada acronym for Alpasankhyataru, Hindulidavaru, and Dalitaru (minorities, OBCS, SCs). Speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi said, “The statement from Yathindra is for our AHINDA community, which comprises communities of backward classes and Dalits. He has appealed for leadership in that regard, and it was not about the CM's face.

So, people have become confused about it.” Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, had sparked speculation about a potential leadership change in the state Congress government. Yathindra stated that his father, Siddaramaiah, is in the "final phase of his political career" and should mentor Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Advertisement

MLC Yathindra said that his father, Siddaramaiah, will not contest the 2028 elections. Discussing the state's successor, Yathindra emphasised that many politicians follow the secular Congress ideology and said that Satish Jarkiholi should lead them. "My father said he will not contest the 2028 elections.

After that, so many politicians follow the secular Congress ideology. Let Satish Jarkiholi lead them all. After 2028, someone should lead. Satish Jarkiholi is also one of those who do ideological politics. Let Satish Jarkiholi guide those who follow that ideology," said Yathindra.