Congress MP Alleges Late-Night Parliament Session Was Diversion from Trump’s Tariff Hike

New Delhi: After netizens criticized Rahul Gandhi for his silence during the Waqf debate, Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi launched an attack on central government on Thursday morning, alleging that the late-night Parliament session on Waqf Amendment bill was a distraction from US President Donald Trump ’s announcement of 26% reciprocal tariffs on India.

The Congress MP claimed that the Waqf Amendment Bill session, which stretched until 2 AM, was consciously streched to divert attention from the US tariff hike.

“Parliament was working until 2 in the morning, and at 1:30 AM, the US imposed tariffs. The country, especially BJP voters, must understand that this Waqf (Amendment) Bill was pre-planned to distract people from the issue of tariffs,” Pratapgarhi said.

He further accused the Central government of using the Muslim community as a refuge to deflect from important issues.

“Trump, Modi’s dear friend, imposed a 26% tariff on India last night, so our Prime Minister had to keep Parliament running until 2 AM. To divert attention from important issues, the government once again took refuge in the name of Muslims,” Pratapgarhi posted on X.

Trump’s Announces Tariff Hike

US President Donald Trump announced new reciprocal tariffs on multiple countries, including India. While imposing the 26% tariff, Trump referred to Modi as a “great friend” but argued that India was unfairly charging high tariffs on US imports.

“India charges us 52%, and we charge them almost nothing,” Trump said.

He has repeatedly criticized India’s trade policies, saying, “India is very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left, and he is a great friend of mine, but you are not treating us right. They charge us 52%, and we charge them almost nothing.”

Trump also pointed out that the US imposes only a 2.4% tariff on motorcycles, while countries like Thailand (60%), India (70%), and Vietnam (75%) impose much higher duties.

Furthermore, Trump announced a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles, arguing that past US leaders had failed to protect domestic industries.

“Such horrendous imbalances have devastated our industrial base and put our national security at risk. I don’t blame these other countries for this calamity. I blame former presidents and past leaders who failed to do their job. Effective at midnight, we will impose a 25% tariff on all foreign-made automobiles,” Trump declared.

India Among Several Countries Affected by Tariff Increases

The import tariffs imposed by the US on other major countries include:

• China: 34%

• European Union: 20%

• Vietnam: 46%

• Taiwan: 32%

• Japan: 24%

• India: 26%

• United Kingdom: 10%

• Bangladesh : 37%

• Pakistan : 29%

• Sri Lanka: 44%

• Israel: 17%