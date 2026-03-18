Updated 18 March 2026 at 00:46 IST
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Set To Join BJP, Sends Resignation To Kharge
Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigns from party posts and is set to join BJP after meeting Amit Shah and Himanta Biswa Sarma ahead of Assam Assembly polls.
- India News
- 2 min read
Assam: Senior Congress leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, in a major political development ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam, according to top sources within the BJP.
Sources said Bordoloi is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma around midnight. His formal joining is likely to take place on Tuesday morning.
The Nagaon MP is also expected to contest the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections after joining the BJP.
Congress Leaders Rush To Bordoloi’s Residence
The development reportedly caused concern within the Indian National Congress leadership. Soon after learning about the move, senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and party in-charge Jitendra Singh rushed to Bordoloi’s official residence in Delhi to speak with him.
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However, by the time they reached, Bordoloi had already sent a brief resignation message to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Sources said Bordoloi sent the one-line resignation from his bedroom before meeting Gogoi and Singh. When he later came out to meet them, he informed the leaders that he had already resigned from all posts in the party.
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Bordoloi’s exit is being seen as a major embarrassment for the Congress leadership in Assam, particularly for Gaurav Gogoi, as the party prepares for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
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Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 18 March 2026 at 00:46 IST