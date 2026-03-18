Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi Set To Join BJP, Sends Resignation To Kharge

Assam: Senior Congress leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, in a major political development ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam, according to top sources within the BJP.

Sources said Bordoloi is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma around midnight. His formal joining is likely to take place on Tuesday morning.

The Nagaon MP is also expected to contest the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections after joining the BJP.

Congress Leaders Rush To Bordoloi’s Residence

The development reportedly caused concern within the Indian National Congress leadership. Soon after learning about the move, senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and party in-charge Jitendra Singh rushed to Bordoloi’s official residence in Delhi to speak with him.

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However, by the time they reached, Bordoloi had already sent a brief resignation message to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Sources said Bordoloi sent the one-line resignation from his bedroom before meeting Gogoi and Singh. When he later came out to meet them, he informed the leaders that he had already resigned from all posts in the party.

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