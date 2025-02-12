Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Defends Her Anarchy Comment: Understanding The Controversy

New Delhi: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has sparked a debate by defending civil disobedience as a legitimate democratic tool, citing Mahatma Gandhi's movement as an example. Renuka Chowdhury asserted that civil disobedience is essential in challenging oppressive authorities and ensuring that the government doesn't deviate from democratic norms.

Chowdhury's comments came after she faced criticism for endorsing civil disobedience in a recent podcast. She argued that it was a democratic process that was used to achieve India's freedom and independence. Her comments have been met with criticism, leading to accusations of promoting anarchy. But what exactly did Chowdhury say, and why is it controversial?

What Did Renuka Chowdhury Say?

In a recent podcast, Chowdhury stated that "when people recognise their Constitutional rights and take to the streets, there will be civil disobedience in the country". She later defended her remarks, saying that civil disobedience is a democratic process rooted in India's independence movement, initiated by Mahatma Gandhi.

"I don't understand why this has become such a news item. Civil disobedience is not something I invented; it was brought by Mahatma Gandhi. It was the force that we used as a democratic process. It was to challenge the authorities who suppressed us. It was a movement in history," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

She emphasised that civil disobedience is an important instrument in a democracy, adding, "What is the issue if we talk about civil disobedience? It's an instrument of democracy. It's a practice that was there in the past. We brought about our freedom and independence with that movement."

Background of Controversy

Chowdhury's comments have been interpreted by some as promoting anarchy and lawlessness. However, she emphasised that civil disobedience is an important instrument in a democracy, allowing citizens to challenge oppressive authorities. She also pointed out that oppression and suppression are taking place under the current ruling party, and it's the opposition's responsibility to prevent the government from deviating from democratic norms.

Chowdhury's remarks on civil disobedience were criticised, prompting her to defend her stance. She stated that civil disobedience is an important instrument in a democracy, allowing citizens to challenge oppressive authorities. The Congress leader defended civil disobedience as a democratic process rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's principles.

Renuka's Controversial Remark on Rape

Earlier, Renuka Chowdhury had stirred a controversy, with her "rape to chalte hi rehte hain" (rape is common) remark. Responding on the Bulandshahr gang-rape case in 2016, Chowdhury, said, “Be it the police investigation or something else, this has taken place after a long time. Now, we will have to see the future course of action because we are fed up of the situation where we hear someone or the other talking about rape everyday when we wake up. 'Rape to chalte hi rehte hai' (rape is common) and if they arrest someone after 10-20 days and think that we will pat their back then this won't happen.”

Comment on AAP

She also responded to the AAP’s loss in the Delhi Assembly elections, attributing AAP's loss in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections to their ego. She stressed the importance of the INDI Alliance remaining united to protect the country's Constitution.