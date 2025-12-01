Congress MPs Move Adjournment Motion Seeking Urgent Debate On ‘Unplanned And One-Sided’ SIR During Winter Session, Blames EC For ‘Vote Chori’

New Delhi: Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Kumar Vasanth on Monday moved an adjournment motion in Parliament seeking an urgent debate on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the country.

Calling the revision exercise as "unplanned and one-sided," the Congress MPs have flagged the alleged extreme pressure put on Booth Level Officers (BLOs), resulting in deaths and exhaustion.

Earlier today, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore flagged the repeated suicides of BLOs, saying that the Election Commission is doing "vote chori" in the name of SIR.

"We want the Parliament to function and the discussions to take place. We want a discussion on SIR, which is an attack on democracy, on 'vote chori', which is where the Election Commission has become an agent itself. BLOs are dying, suicides are happening in the 12 states where SIR is happening," Tagore told ANI.

Advertisement

Kanyakumari MP Vijay Kumar also moved an adjournment motion today.

"The exercise is unplanned and one-sided, with no consultation or support, forcing BLOs into extreme pressure where many have collapsed and some have died," the MP claimed in his motion.

Advertisement

He criticised the Election Commission for not investigating these deaths or providing data, calling this institutional cruelty. "The public is facing confusion and repeated verification, making the SIR anti-people and anti-democratic," he added.

The MP demands that the SIR be suspended, BLO deaths be investigated, families compensated, election procedures reformed, and the Election Commission summoned to explain its actions.

The second phase of the SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the successful completion of the first phase in Bihar. The final voter list will be published on February 14, 2026.