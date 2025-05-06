Congress Peddles Fake News, Mallikarjun Kharge Says PM Modi Had Intel Before Terrorist Targeted Pahalgam Tourists

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge triggered a massive political fury by resorting to an empty rhetoric that Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an intelligence report three days before the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

He alleged that the Prime Minister cancelled his Kashmir visit based on the same intelligence while failing to protect civilians.

“A major terrorist attack took place in the country on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. There was an intelligence failure; the government has acknowledged it and said they will resolve it. But if they were aware of it, then why wasn’t anything done?” Kharge said.

“I have received information that three days before the attack, an intelligence report was sent to Prime Minister Modi, and based on that, he cancelled his program to visit Kashmir. I also read this in a newspaper. If intelligence could warn that it wasn’t safe for you (the PM Modi) to go there, why didn’t you take proper steps to protect the tourists and civilians?” the Congress President said.

BJP Tears Into Congress

The BJP quickly reacted, accusing the Congress party of giving ‘ammunition’ to India’s enemies.

BJP leader CR Kesavan said, "He has made treacherous statements similar to a modern-day Mir Jaffar. His toxic, baseless, unfounded rant against the Prime Minister is most deplorable and condemnable, Kharge's remarks are unpardonable, indefensible, and cannot be forgiven. Everybody demands an unconditional apology from him, and he should also come clean on what kind of inputs he received to make such outrageous remarks..."

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Kharge's remarks. "This is an unfortunate thing to hear, especially when the country is already going through so much border tension. We do not expect such things at this moment...," he said.

Pakistan Uses Rahul Gandhi Close Aide Ajay Rai’s Rafale Jibe to Mock Indian Forces

Ajay Rai on Sunday staged a bizarre stunt holding a toy Rafale jet with lemon and chillies with an intention to mock India’s counter-terror response after the bloodbath as Baisaran valley in Jammu & Kashmir’s Pahalgam where 26 Hindu tourists were killed by Pakistani terrorists.

Hours after that, Pakistan’s ARY News aired his statement to mock Indian armed forces. As our armed forces prepare to avenge the killing of innocent lives in Pahalgam, Congress leader Ajay Rai’s jibe at the BJP -led central government have been seized upon by Pakistani media as a tool to undermine India's defence prowess.

Raising questions over the surgical strike launched after the Pulwama terror attack, he asked, “Where is accountability? Where did the RDX come from? Who let this happen?”

He also launched a political attack, saying, “BJP talks of nationalism, but always supported the British. Rahul Gandhi's family is nationalist, they have sacrificed everything for the nation.”

Channi Questioned Surgical Strike Days Back

This is not the first time Congress leaders have drawn criticism for statements seen as undermining the armed forces and mocking the nation on global platforms. Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday had questioned the authenticity of the 2019 surgical strikes, demanding ‘proof’ that the operation even occurred.

Channi had said, “I could not find where the surgical strike took place, where men were killed at that time and where this happened in Pakistan. Will we not find out if a bomb is dropped in our country? They say that they did a surgical strike in Pakistan. Nothing had happened. Nowhere was a surgical strike seen.”

Pahalhgam Horror

On April 22, six Pakistani terrorists unleashed terror and bloodbath in the scenic meadow of Pahalgam’s Baisaran, gunning down 28 innocent tourists. The sheer brutality of the attack sent shockwaves across the nation and prompted immediate condemnation from Indian and global leaders alike.