Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Questions Operation Sindoor Success

New Delhi: During Tuesday’s Rajya Sabha session, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s attack on Operation Sindoor received a rapid response from BJP leaders, who stood firm in defence of India’s counter-terror strategy and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting citizens.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asks, "How did terrorists enter Baisaran if security was deployed?"

"If the security was foolproof, then how did the Pahalgam attack happen?" Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge further asked.

BJP leaders present during the session highlighted the neutralisation of key operatives in the Pahalgam attack, crediting it to accurate intelligence and military coordination.

They rejected claims of mishandling, stating that national security demands action—not political point-scoring.

BJP MPs countered Kharge’s critique by pointing to repeated ceasefire violations from Pakistan, insisting that India must respond decisively, irrespective of foreign commentary.

The BJP dismissed Kharge's “factory of lies” comment as political theatre, asserting that their record on infrastructure, border security, and strategic partnerships speaks for itself.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh advised all parties to avoid divisive rhetoric in times of security crises, warning that criticism without context can embolden enemies.

The government reaffirmed its stance that Operation Sindoor was conducted with strategic clarity and public safety in mind, ensuring minimal collateral damage.