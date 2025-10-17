Congress Priorities Exposed: BJP Attacks Himachal Govt for 24% Salary Hike for MLAs, Calls It 'Khatakhat Model'

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved a 24% salary hike for its ministers, MLAs, and other top leadersjust days before Diwali. This move has sparked criticism from the BJP.The opposition party accused the Congress-led government of misplaced priorities at a time when thousands of state employees are struggling due to salary delays and rising prices.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla strongly condemned the move, labelling it the “Khatakhat model of Congress” a term he used to describe the alleged mismatch between promises and governance by the Sukhu-led administration.

"This is Congress's bad model in Himachal Pradesh. On one hand, the salary of 45,000 employees has been delayed. They can't even celebrate Diwali properly, and on the other hand, the Chief Minister and MLAs want a 24% hike in their own salaries," said Poonawalla in a statement.

BJP Questions Congress’s Priorities

Poonawalla asked why the government is giving itself more money when thousands of workers haven’t received their salaries on time. He said many HRTC workers and other staff are still waiting to be paid.

"You can’t pay employees, but you give yourself a raise? What about the promises you made to people?" he asked.

He also pointed out that the Congress had promised Rs 1500 monthly help for women, 300 units of free electricity, Lower fuel prices but none of these were fulfilled.

"None of these promises were fulfilled," Poonawalla said. "Instead, prices went up. Even toilets were taxed. And now, the government is selling buildings and hotels because the state is broke."

He added that when PM Modi reduced GST on cement and other items, the Himachal government still raised prices.

“This is the Congress’s ‘Khatakhat model’make fake promises, raise prices, delay salaries, and give themselves more money,” Poonawalla said.

What the Salary Hike Entails

The Law Department of Himachal Pradesh issued a notification on October 14, confirming the implementation of the hike following the Governor’s assent. This move came seven months after the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed three bills on the final day of the Budget Session on March 28 to revise the pay and allowances of lawmakers.

Revised Monthly Salaries:

Chief Minister: Rs 2.65 lakh - Rs 3.50 lakh

Assembly Speaker: Rs 2.55 lakh - Rs 3.45 lakh

Cabinet Minister: Rs 2.55 lakh - Rs 3.10 lakh

Deputy Speaker: Rs 2.50 lakh - Rs 3.40 lakh

MLAs: Rs 2.10 lakh - Rs 2.80 lakh

Updated Monthly Allowances:

Office Allowance: Rs 30,000 - Rs 90,000

Assembly Constituency Allowance: Rs 90,000 - Rs 1,20,000

Compensatory Allowance: Rs 5,000 (unchanged)

Pension for Former MLAs: