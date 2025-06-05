‘Congress Surrender Legacy’: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s History Check To Rahul Gandhi

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma countered Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remark, “Narendra Surrender,” regarding Operation Sindoor, with a sharp retort “The Congress’ Surrender Legacy" as he listed out a long trial of events of how Congress allegedly failed to act tough in matters of national security.

Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised Rahul Gandhi for mocking the Prime Minister over Operation Sindoor, despite its success as India’s counter-terror offensive.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi has the audacity to mock Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Surrender Modi’ despite the massive success of Operation Sindoor. Let’s jog his memory on which party and family have surrendered India’s interests and territory, backstabbing the people with their treachery… But those dark days are over. Under PM Narendra Modi, India doesn’t plead.”

He further wrote, “We act in Uri, we strike in Balakot, we stand our ground in Galwan, and we lead globally. From military to diplomacy, from economy to national security, India today speaks with strength, not submission. Congress must stop projecting its own history of cowardice onto the shoulders of a leader who refuses to bend. India remembers. India has risen. And India won’t surrender again.”

The Assam Chief Minister shared a long trial of events exposing how Congress surrendered India's interests and territory.

1947-48 | PoK Betrayal

Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed, “it was Pandit Nehru who rushed to the United Nations during the Kashmir conflict, halted our advancing Army, and gifted away what we now call Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). A military victory sacrificed at the altar of global appeasement.”

1962 | China’s walkover into Aksai Chin

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned that a 38,000 sq km of Indian territory was handed over without firing a bullet. Nehru’s only response when China threatened Assam?

“My heart goes out to the people of Assam.” Was this statesmanship or surrender?… Assam was nearly cut off. The entire Northeast was abandoned to fate, Sarma wrote on Twitter.

1972 | Post-Bangladesh blunder

The Assam CM mentioned that Indira Gandhi had 93,000 Pakistani soldiers in custody after the 1971 war. But instead of using that leverage to recover PoK or secure reparations, she released them empty-handed. A historic military win squandered at the negotiating table.

1995 | Bowing to the U.S

Despite full readiness, the Congress government deferred India’s nuclear tests under American pressure. It took Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 to finally make India a declared nuclear power, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

2008 | Mumbai attacks, no retaliation

Himanta Biswa Sarma recalled another terror attack (26/11 Mumbai terror attacks) when “166 innocent Indians were butchered by Pakistan-backed terrorists in 26/11, asking what did Congress do? No response. No justice. No accountability. Just silence.”

2009 | Sharm-El- Sheikh surrender

Himanta Sarma further asked, “Can we forget how UPA under PM Manmohan Singh played into the hands of ISI by agreeing to their propaganda on Baluchistan?”

2012 | Gifting away Sir Creek

Adding further, Sarma said, "Thugs of Cong almost conspired to hand over the strategic regions of Sir Creek to Pakistan, the plan had to be called off only after then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi exposed their plan.

Track-2 Treachery

The Assam CM mentioned, “the secret negotiations to soften borders in Kashmir, backdoor appeasement to Pakistan, and compromises hidden from the Indian public. Betrayal dressed as diplomacy.”

Repeated Chinese Intrusions

Himanta Biswa Sarma also bring it to notice that be it Depsang, Arunachal, or Chumar – China crossed our Line of Actual Control (LAC). Congress remained mute, refusing to even acknowledge the intrusions.

Mentioning a long trail of events to expose short falls of Congress on issues of national security, Himanta Sarma said, “…today this same Congress opposes surgical strikes, questions the Balakot airstrike, slanders the Armed Forces, spreads enemy propaganda inside India. And dares to insult a strong, decisive Prime Minister as “Surrender Modi”?"