Congress Suspends Navjot Kaur Sidhu From Party's Membership After 'Rs 500 Crore Suitcase' Remark

Chandigarh: The Congress party has suspended senior party leader Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of former Punjab party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. She was suspended from the party’s primary membership a day after her "suitcase of Rs 500 crore for CM" remark. The Punjab Congress president, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, issued the order just a day after Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu stirred a firestorm by claiming that a suitcase of Rs 500 crore is the price tag for anyone who wants to become Punjab’s chief minister.

Dr Sidhu, speaking to the press after meeting Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday, said the Sidhus “speak only for Punjab” but don’t have that kind of cash, adding that “the one who gives a suitcase of Rs 500 crore becomes the Chief Minister”. She also warned of deep infighting, saying at least five leaders are vying for the top post and would block her husband’s comeback unless the party officially names him as its CM face.

The BJP, meanwhile, jumped on the remark, calling it evidence of institutionalised corruption within Congress. Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the comment shows the party is “totally engulfed in corrupt practices”.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar stated that, recalling a rumour that a former Congress chief minister allegedly paid Rs 350 crore for the post, and he also blasted the AAP government, labelling the state police “uniformed gangsters” and demanding the BJP be given a chance to clean up Punjab’s law‑and‑order mess.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been largely absent from party activities, missed the 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, returned to IPL commentary and recently launched a personal YouTube channel. The suspension letter gave no specific reason, but the episode has reignited internal tensions ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Further details awaited.