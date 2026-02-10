Congress to Submit No-Confidence Motion Against LS Speaker Om Birla: Sources

New Delhi: After days of adjournments and ruckus in the Lower House, the Congress party will shortly submit a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. According to the sources, the Congress will submit the notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh.

The Lower House of the Parliament re-convened on Tuesday before being adjourned till 12 pm amid the Opposition's sloganeering. On Monday, Congress MPs signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said.

The motion reportedly has the support of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not yet declared its position.

However, sources said today that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not sign on to the no-confidence motion against Om Birla, initiated by Congress.

According to sources, if the Speaker does not allow Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak, they are set to go ahead with the no-confidence motion, but if he is allowed to speak, the party will hold back the motion.

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir to discuss the 2020 standoff against China. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking Gandhi not cite unpublished literature.

On Tuesday the LoP in the Lok Sabha alleged that the publisher was not giving out the truth by claiming that the book had not gone to print as the same had been confirmed by the former Army Chief.

"Here is a tweet from Mr Naravane which says -"Just follow the link to my book". The point I am making is - either Mr Naravane is lying or it is Penguin which is lying. I don't think the former Army chief will lie...Penguin says the book has not been published. But the book is available on Amazon. Gen. Naravane has tweeted, "Please buy my book in 2023."

I believe Naravane ji over Penguin. Do you believe Penguin over Naravane ji? I believe Naravane ji has made certain statements in his book which are inconvenient for the Government of India and the Prime Minister of India. Obviously, you have to decide if Penguin or the former Army chief is telling the truth." Rahul Gandhi said.

The BJP hit back with MP Nishikant Dubey accusing the Congress of working against the nation. "Penguin has released a statement saying that the book has not been printed or released and they will take action. There are rules in this Parliament, and one cannot mislead it.

If the publisher says the book has not been published, which book is he showing? I urge the Speaker to take strict action against Rahul Gandhi and these Soros element which are working to harm the nation", he said.