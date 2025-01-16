Congress Will Maintain its Zero Seat record In Delhi: Punjab CM Mann

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal built schools, hospitals and provided free electricity in return for the historic mandate given to the AAP by the people of Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said as he campaigned for the party on Thursday.

The Punjab chief minister held two roadshows in Delhi for AAP candidates in Ghonda and Gandhi Nagar constituencies, assailing both the BJP and Congress.

"The Congress will maintain its record of zero seat this time also. It will not cause any damage to the AAP in Delhi," Mann said.

He also attacked the BJP accusing it of distributing money, shoes and gold chains to buy votes, and asserted the people of Delhi are not for sale.

Campaigning for AAP's Ghonda candidate Gaurav Sharma, Mann said it was the "duty" of the people to vote for his party for the development and welfare schemes former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal started in the city.

The northeast Delhi constituency is held by BJP's Ajay Mahawar in the outgoing Assembly. Mahawar has again been fielded by the BJP.

Elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. Results will be declared on February 8.

"Kejriwal has paid back in full for the historic mandate the AAP got in Delhi in the previous elections. He returned the favour by building government schools, hospitals, Mohalla Clinics, giving jobs, providing free electricity, water and bus rides to women in Delhi," Mann said in a roadshow in Ghonda.

In Punjab, also ruled by the AAP, 850 Mohalla Clinics have been opened, good schools and hospitals are coming up, and 90 per cent of power consumers get zero electricity bills, he said.

He said that under the leadership of Kejriwal, the AAP was doing a "political cleaning" of the parties that "looted" the country in the last 70 years and held up the development of good schools and hospitals.

He also alleged the people of Delhi were being browbeaten by the BJP into voting for it.

"You have to side with Kejriwal who is like your brother and family member. He rules your heart as you rule his heart. It's a duty to strengthen him," Mann said in his appeal to the voters.

The EVM buttons not only show party symbols but also decide the destiny of children of the people, he said.