Conspiracy To Derail Train Foiled In Bareilly: Stones And Iron Angles Placed On Tracks

Bareilly: A chilling conspiracy to derail a train in Bareilly was narrowly foiled due to the timely intervention by the vigilant railway authorities and security personnel. The would-be saboteurs had stuffed stones in the railway track's fishplates and placed iron angles on the track, damaging the earth line in the process. The incident occurred in the Bhojipura police station area, and the GRP, RPF, and local police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

According to reports, the miscreants had carefully planned and executed their plan to cause a major accident. They had placed stones in the fishplates, which are metal bars that hold the rails in place, and also placed iron angles on the track, which damaged the earth line. The earth line is a critical component of the railway system, and its damage could have led to a catastrophic accident.

The GRP, RPF, and local police have launched a joint investigation into the incident. The police are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence from the scene to identify the perpetrators. The investigation is focused on ascertaining the motive behind the sabotage and identifying the individuals involved.

Notably, the latest incident is not the first time that such an incident has occurred in the region. There have been similar incidents in the past, where miscreants have attempted to derail trains by placing obstacles on the tracks. The police have been working to improve security measures and prevent such incidents, but the threat persists.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the security of the railway system. The authorities are reviewing security measures and taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The railway authorities have been working to improve security infrastructure, including the installation of CCTV cameras and the deployment of security personnel.