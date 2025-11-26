Constitution Day of India 2025: Know History, Significance and Its Link with the 1930 Poorna Swaraj Resolution

Constitution Day of India also referred to as Samvidhan Diwas is observed today, paying tribute to the historic adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: As Constitution Day of India also referred to as Samvidhan Diwas is observed today, paying tribute to the historic adoption of the Constitution on November 26, 1949. The day honours the monumental work of the Constituent Assembly and the visionaries who laid the foundation of the Indian Republic.

Constitution Day of India 2025: Date and History

Although the Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950 — celebrated annually as Republic Day — November 26 remains significant as the day India laid the foundation for its democratic identity.

Constitution Day was declared an annual observance in 2015 to spread awareness about the values enshrined in the Constitution and to encourage citizens—especially students—to reflect on their rights, duties, and democratic responsibilities. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, who chaired the Drafting Committee, remains a central figure in the day’s commemorations, with events nationwide remembering his pivotal role.

Link with the 1930 Poorna Swaraj Resolution

While the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, the adoption date holds a deeper historical connection—one that traces back to the Poorna Swaraj resolution of 1930. Passed during the Lahore session of the Indian National Congress, the resolution demanded complete independence from British rule and marked a decisive shift in India’s freedom struggle.

The choice of January 26 as the date for implementing the Constitution was deliberate—linking India’s sovereign present with the aspirations declared in 1930.

Constitution Day is marked across the nation as a celebration of constitutional values, honouring the spirit of democracy, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. Observed every year on November 26, the day serves as a reminder of the commitment to uphold the ideals enshrined in the Constitution of India.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), this year’s Constitution Day event will be held at 11:00 AM in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan. A key highlight of the ceremony will be the launch of the Constitution of India in nine regional languages, aiming to make its principles accessible to a wider audience across the country.