‘Constitution Has Given Several Others, Like Me, Power to Dream’: PM Modi Pens Letter On Samvidhan Diwas

26th November is a day of immense pride for every Indian. It was on this very day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, a sacred document that has continued to guide the nation’s progress with clarity and conviction. That is why, nearly a decade ago, in 2015, the NDA government decided to mark 26th November as Constitution Day.

It is the power of our Constitution that enabled a person like me, coming from a humble and economically disadvantaged family, to serve as the Head of the Government continuously for over 24 years. I still remember the moments in 2014, when I came to Parliament for the first time and bowed, touching the steps of the greatest temple of democracy. Again, in 2019, after the election results, when I entered the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, I bowed and placed the Constitution on my forehead as a mark of reverence. This Constitution has given several others, like me, the power to dream and the strength to work towards it.

Then President of Republic of India Dr. Rajendra Prasad was presented a calligraphic copy of the Indian Constitution at Government House in New Delhi in May 1950.

On Constitution Day, we remember all the inspiring members of the Constituent Assembly, which was presided over by Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who contributed to the making of the Constitution. We recall the efforts of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who chaired the Drafting Committee with remarkable foresight. Several distinguished women members of the Constituent Assembly enriched the Constitution with their thoughtful interventions and visionary perspectives.

My mind goes back to the year 2010. This was when the Constitution of India completed 60 years. Sadly, the occasion did not receive the attention it deserved at a national level. But, to express our collective gratitude and commitment to the Constitution, we organised a ‘Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra’ in Gujarat. Our Constitution was placed on an elephant and I, along with several other people from different walks of life, had the honour of being part of the procession.

Then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee being presented the Constituion of India on the eve of Law Day by MoS for Coal NT Shanmugam and the members of Indian Council of Jurists on Nov 25, 2000

When the Constitution completed 75 years, we decided that this would be an extraordinary milestone for the people of India. We had the privilege of organising a special session of Parliament and launching nationwide programmes to commemorate this historic occasion. These programmes witnessed record public participation.

This year’s Constitution Day is special for many reasons.

It marks the 150th birth anniversary of two extraordinary personalities, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Both of them made monumental contributions to our nation. Sardar Patel’s visionary leadership ensured the political unification of India. It was his inspiration and courage of conviction that guided our steps to act against Article 370 and 35(A). The Constitution of India is now fully in force in Jammu & Kashmir, ensuring all constitutional rights for the people, especially the women and marginalised communities. The life of Bhagwan Birsa Munda continues to inspire India’s resolve to ensure justice, dignity and empowerment for our tribal communities.

Dr BR Ambedkar with Begum Aizaz Rasul and SN Mookerjee (May 16, 1949)

This year, we also celebrate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, whose words resonate with the collective resolve of Indians through the ages. At the same time, we commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, whose life and sacrifice continue to illuminate us with courage, compassion and strength.

All these personalities and milestones remind us of the primacy of our duties, something the Constitution also emphasises through a dedicated chapter on Fundamental Duties in Article 51A. These duties guide us on how to collectively achieve social and economic progress. Mahatma Gandhi always emphasised the duties of a citizen. He believed that a duty well performed creates a corresponding right and that real rights are a result of the performance of duty.

The Expert Translation Committee meeting at New Delhi Council House on January 22, 1950 for signing the Hindi translation of New Constitution

25 years have already passed since this century began. In just over two decades from now, we will mark 100 years since freedom from colonial rule. In 2049, it will be a hundred years since the Constitution was adopted. The policies we frame, the decisions we take today and our collective actions will shape the lives of generations to come.

Inspired by this, as we move forward to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat, we must always place our duties towards our nation foremost in our minds.

January 24, 1950: The New Constitution of India was signed by the Members of Constituent Assembly. Photo shows then PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru signing the New Constitution

Our country has given us so much and this brings out a deep sense of gratitude from within. And, when we live with this feeling, fulfilling our duties becomes integral to our nature. To carry out our duties, it becomes imperative to put in our full capability and dedication in every task. Every action of ours should strengthen the Constitution and further national goals and interests. It is afterall our responsibility to fulfil the dreams envisioned by the framers of our Constitution. When we work with this sense of duty, our nation’s social and economic progress will multiply manifold.

Our Constitution has given us the right to vote. As citizens, it is our duty to never miss the opportunity to vote in national, state and local elections where we are registered. In order to inspire others, we can think of organising special ceremonies every 26th November in schools and colleges to celebrate those youngsters who are turning 18. This way our first-time voters will feel that in addition to being students, they are also active participants in the process of nation-building.

When we inspire our youth with a sense of responsibility and pride, they will remain committed to the values of democracy throughout their lives. This sense of commitment is the foundation of a strong nation.

Let us, on this Constitution Day, reaffirm our pledge to fulfil our duties as citizens of this great nation. In doing so, we can all contribute meaningfully to the building of a Viksit Bharat that is developed and empowered.

