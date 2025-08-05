‘Contributing To Disarray Of US Foreign Policy’: India's Former Diplomat Blows Away Trump's Top Adiser's Prejudiced Remarks

India: Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal fired back at US President Donald Trump's top adviser Stephen Miller, accusing him of making ignorant and prejudiced comments about India. Sibal also pointed out the hypocrisy of the US, noting that it buys uranium, fertilisers, and titanium from Russia. He described Miller's comments as astonishing, saying that such ignorant and prejudiced advisers are contributing to the disarray of US foreign policy.

The diplomatic row comes after Miller accused India of financing Russia's war in Ukraine through Russian oil imports, “cheating on immigration”, and maintaining massive trade barriers despite portraying itself as one of America's closest friends. Responding to Miller's comment, the Indian diplomat set the records straight, saying that arrogance and chicanery can't be the basis for building friendly India-US ties.

The former foreign secretary concluded by saying, "Mr Miller needs to get real- and show some honesty. Arrogance and chicanery can’t be the basis for building friendly India-US ties." His words served as an example for the US diplomat that diplomacy requires empathy, understanding, and a willingness to listen. The latest development clearly showed the growing tension between India and the US, particularly over trade and energy issues.

The response came after Donald Trump's senior aide, Stephen Miller, had levelled serious accusations against India, claiming that the country imposes hefty tariffs on American goods and exploits the US immigration system. Miller also alleged that India's purchase of Russian oil is effectively financing Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine. These comments come as the US intensifies pressure on India to cease trading with Russia.

Verbal Sparring Match

However, after Miller's biased comments, Sibal wasted no time in responding, taking to X to express his outrage. "It is his rant against India that is astonishing," Sibal wrote. He further added, "With these kinds of ignorant and prejudiced advisers, no wonder he is contributing to the disarray of US foreign policy under Trump."

Sibal refuted Miller's accusations point by point, starting with the claim that India cheats on immigration. Sibal described this allegation as not only baseless but offensive, adding that it suggests that the US is asserting that the Indian government is driving clandestine immigration. "This kind of absurd charge shows how loose this adviser is in his public statements," Sibal said.

On the issue of Russian oil imports, Sibal pointed out that India has been buying oil from Russia since 2020 and that this was not a secret. He also reminded that the previous US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, had publicly stated that the US advised India to continue buying Russian oil to keep global prices stable and protect US consumers.

Kanwal Sibal, also the Chancellor of JNU, said:

“It is his rant against India that is astonishing. With these kinds of ignorant and prejudiced advisers, no wonder he is contributing to the disarray of US foreign policy under Trump. “India portrays itself as our closest friend”. The rhetoric is the opposite. It is the US leaders who have been defining relations with India as the defining partnership of the 21st century. “India cheats on immigration” suggests that the government of India is officially driving clandestine immigration. This kind of absurd charge shows how loose this adviser is in his public statements. India is buying Russian oil since 2022. Why is this adviser astonished now? The previous US ambassador, Garcetti, said publicly that the US advised India to continue buying Russian oil to keep global prices stable so that US consumers are not hurt at the pump. The US itself buys uranium, fertilisers, titanium, etc from Russia. Witkoff and Kiril Dimitriev have been discussing economic openings between the US and Russia at Trump’s instance. Mr Miller needs to get real- and show some honesty. Arrogance and chicanery can’t be the basis for building friendly India-US ties.”

Double Standards Exposed

Sibal further outlined the hypocrisy of the Trump administration's stance, noting that the US itself buys uranium, fertilisers, and titanium from Russia. He also mentioned that Erik Witkoff and Kiril Dimitriev have been discussing economic openings between the US and Russia at Trump's instance, underlining the inconsistencies in the Trump camp's position.

Notably, Miller's remarks come amid growing tariff tensions between the US and India. On July 30, Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian goods, accusing India of benefiting unfairly from its trade relationship with the US. Trump also accused India of buying the vast majority of its military hardware from Russia and being one of Moscow's largest energy customers.