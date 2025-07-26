Conversion Racket Similar To Chhangur Baba, with Links To Pakistan, Busted in Dehradun, 2 Girls Rescued, Probe Underway

A conversion racket similar to Uttar Pradesh’s Chhangur Baba has surfaced from Dehradun with links traced to Agra. An FIR was registered on July 18, and a joint investigation by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand police is currently underway.

According to the probe so far, the network has connections to Pakistan and Dubai. Two FIRs have been registered, and a total of six individuals have been arrested. The police have also rescued two girls from the clutches of the conversion gang.

The Dehradun police, which is leading the investigation, found that the gang targeted young women through the Ludo gaming app. Their primary targets are young men and women who extensively use gaming apps and social media platforms, particularly those studying away from home.

The rescued girls were reportedly connected to members of the gang through multiple online groups. According to sources, a Maulvi based in Pakistan used these groups to teach them Islam and the Arabic language.

Police have recovered several suspicious books from the arrested individuals allegedly used to propagate religious ideology and influence the girls.

Cases have been registered at the Rishikesh and Prem Nagar police stations, leading to the arrest of six people. Authorities are also probing whether the case is linked to UP's Chhangur Baba.