Conviction Of Prime Accused In RG Kar Medical College Rape-Murder Case: Abhaya’s Parents Seeks Justice For Other Culprits

Kolkata: The prime accused Sanjay Roy has been convicted by the trial court in the brutal rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Following the conviction, the mother of the victim welcomed the conviction of the prime accused. She expressed her relief over the verdict but also mentioned that the family is still awaiting justice for the other individuals involved in the crime.

Roy was convicted in connection with the horrific incident, where the young woman doctor was found dead under brutal circumstances. The trial court's decision has been seen as a step towards justice for the victim. However, the mother stressed that the family would continue to fight for the arrest and punishment of the other criminals involved in the crime.

"That Sanjay is guilty was proved through biological evidence. And that he stood silent during the trials in the court also proved his hand in torturing and killing my daughter. But he was not alone, there are others who haven't been arrested yet. So, justice hasn't been delivered," the victim's mother told PTI soon after the court convicted Roy.

She said she and her husband would continue their fight for justice till the last day of their lives.

"The case is not complete. It will only be completed after the others who were involved in killing our daughter are punished. We will wait for that day... Till that day, we will not be able to sleep. That is the only thing we want now," she said.

Talking to reporters, the 31-year-old doctor's father described the conviction as the "first step" towards justice.

"This is only the first step towards justice. We are grateful to the judge. But there are other culprits who are still outside and we will continue to fight for justice," he said.

A Sealdah court convicted Roy of raping and murdering an on-duty doctor at RG Kar hospital, 162 days after the crime that sparked nationwide outrage and led to prolonged protests.

The court will announce the quantum of punishment on Monday, additional district and sessions judge Anirban Das said.