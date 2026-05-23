Will Fencing Work Trigger A Border Conflict? Tensions Deepen After BSF-BGB Face-Off In Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: Tension gripped the India-Bangladesh border near the Tin Bigha Corridor in Mekhliganj as border guarding forces from both nations engaged in a standoff.

The confrontation erupted after personnel from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and local Bangladeshi citizens attempted to violently disrupt a critical border land acquisition and survey operation on the Indian side.

The outbreak occurred on Friday at the zero point of the sensitive Dahagram–Angarpota border enclave area.

Following the direct orders from West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to accelerate long-pending security infrastructure, administrative officials had commenced land acquisition for the construction of a permanent barbed-wire border fence.

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Standoff at the Zero Line

According to reports, trouble began in the morning when government survey officials, heavily guarded by the Border Security Force (BSF), began measuring and acquiring land up to 50 feet inward from the zero point.

Legally within Indian jurisdiction, the initiative immediately drew resistance from Bangladeshi locals who crossed over to stall the process.

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The situation rapidly worsened when armed BGB personnel arrived at the scene. The BGB demanded an immediate halt to the survey and fencing activities, citing objections over proximity to the zero line.

Despite the aggressive posturing and vocal objections from across the border, Indian administrative officers refused to back down, continuing the land acquisition and survey mapping through the afternoon under a heavy BSF security blanket.

The "War-Like" Atmosphere

The standoff escalated into highly provocative, heated verbal exchanges between the two border forces. The atmosphere along the border turned decidedly hostile, taking on a "war-like" intensity by evening.

Fearing a potential breach or cross-border conflict, BSF reinforcements moved into tactical defensive positions along the zero line.

Jawans were seen lying prone in the dirt, weapons loaded, aimed, and ready to respond to any hostile movement.

The BGB personnel and Bangladeshi civilians eventually retreated across the boundary under the cover of darkness.

The West Bengal government has reiterated its commitment to finishing the remaining unfenced patches of the border to block infiltration and cross-border smuggling networks.