Published 00:00 IST, July 1st 2024
Cooch Behar Horror: NCW Member Visits Home of BJP Worker Who Was Dragged, Stripped and Thrashed
NCW member Delina Khongdup, on Sunday, visited the residence of the BJP woman worker who was allegedly dragged, stripped and thrashed in Cooch Behar.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Cooch Behar Horror: NCW Member Visits Home of BJP Worker Who Was Dragged, Stripped and Thrashed | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
00:00 IST, July 1st 2024