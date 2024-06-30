sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:00 IST, July 1st 2024

Cooch Behar Horror: NCW Member Visits Home of BJP Worker Who Was Dragged, Stripped and Thrashed

NCW member Delina Khongdup, on Sunday, visited the residence of the BJP woman worker who was allegedly dragged, stripped and thrashed in Cooch Behar.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gang rape
Cooch Behar Horror: NCW Member Visits Home of BJP Worker Who Was Dragged, Stripped and Thrashed | Image: Freepik
00:00 IST, July 1st 2024